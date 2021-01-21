2020 A great year for Orion P3 the DRC Afrobeat Star

The year 2020 will not be forgotten in a hurry. A leap year ushering in the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed millions of lives globally and has left the world’s economy in tatters.

If any industry is almost exempt from the decimating effect of Covid-19, it would be Congoleese music industry.

The Lubumbashi based Star is popular among the young stars , and bounds of growth that Afrobeats experienced in spite of the dire constraint of the times.

Local lockdowns meant restrictions on movement and a crackdown on gatherings.

Consequently, there was a massive reduction in income for practicing musicians who rely on performing at concerts, tours and social events.

The year 2020 will be remembered as the year that he brought great music during hard time of Covid-19.

We hope the 2021 Will be another great year of the young Musician and hope it will bring luck to him and joy to his fans.

