Talented, skillfull player he is ,Guelord Kanga or Guelord Kiaku, the player between one of the most recent football scandal under Patrice Motsepe’s reign as President of CAF.

According to the Congolese Football Federation, FECOFA ‘s evidences are evident , the player is Congolese, but was helped by the Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) and his former local team to Change not only his names but his date of birth to acquire Gabonese Nationality and Passport according to the player ‘s account in an Interview on yourTube which was deleted some months back but now only few minutes of it are reloaded by a Congolese Youtube Channel Fleuve Congo TV .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCiJ__XV590

Kanga, who has won 46 caps for Gabon since his debut nine years ago, played for the Panthers in all six of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, including both games against DR Congo (where Gabon took four points).

Guelor Kanga Kaku whose administrative documents indicate that he is of Gabonese nationality but in reality he is Congolese and would be called Guelor Kiaku Kiaku Kiangana.

According to licenses, he was born in Kinshasa in 1985 and not in 1990 in Oyem as evidenced by his Gabonese passport.

FECOFA made a complaint to the CAF and the CAF gave the Gabonese federation a deadline to provide evidences to the contrary.

The Gabonese Federation in ”unofficial” communiqué , said that they have managed to respond and Prove to the Congolese and CAF that Kanga or Kiaku is Gabonese and should be allowed to play and the Gabonese National Team should in turn not be Punished.

The Confederation of African Fooball (CAF) has now time to make its decision since both parties have argued their side of the Story.

If it is proven that Kanga is not eligible to play for Gabon, then Caf could strip the Panthers of all 10 points it earned from this Nations Cup qualifying campaign.

That would move Gabon to bottom of Group D and push DR Congo to the top to qualify alongside The Gambia, who would now be runners-up, with Angola moving up to third.

By M Sylvestre

