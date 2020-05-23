Isreal:Government swearing-in ceremony postponed until Sunday

The swearing-in ceremony of the national unity government is postponed until Sunday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fails to complete his allocated ministerial appointments amid opposition from MKs inside his Likud party.

A joint statement issued by Likud and Blue and White says: “Prime Minister Netanyahu requested from [Blue and White leader] Gantz that the swearing-in of the national unity government be delayed until Sunday to enable him to complete his allocation of portfolios.

Gantz responded positively to the request.”

Also Gantz withdraws his letter of resignation as Knesset Speaker.

