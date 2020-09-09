South Africa : Caster Semenya on losing at Swiss supreme court

Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya has responded to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland’s decision, saying: “A man can change the rules, but he can’t rule her life.”

On Tuesday night, Semenya lost her long legal battle against regulations requiring women with high testosterone levels to take medication to compete internationally between 400m to a mile.

TimesLIVE reported that Switzerland’s supreme court dismissed Semenya’s bid to overturn last year’s ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The bid ordered her to take medication to reduce her naturally high testosterone levels before competing in events between 400m and 1,500m.

The ruling means Semenya cannot defend her Olympic 800m title at the Tokyo Games next year or compete in any events from 400m unless she agrees to lower her testosterone level through medication.

On social media, Semenya said while she may have failed to overturn the rule, the truth was she won the battle long ago.

“Go back to my achievements, then you will understand. Doors might be closed [but are] not locked,” said Semenya.

Chills my people,A man can change the rules but the very same man can not rule my life,What I'm saying is that I might have failed against them the truth is that I have won this battle long ago,Go back to my achievements then you will understand.Doors might be closed not locked.

