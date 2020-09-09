South Africa:Fire at archbishop Desmond Tutu’s home

A fire broke out at the home of retired Anglican archbishop Desmond Tutu in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News of the blaze was announced in a statement issued by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation.

“Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and Mrs Leah Tutu have extended their love and gratitude to staff at their retirement village and members of the local fire department after a fire damaged the living area of their cottage in Hermanus, in the Southern Cape,” the statement read.

Smoke was bellowing from the fire that consumed part of the Tutu residence on Wednesday.

“The couple did not sustain any injuries and were in good spirits considering events that unfolded around daybreak today,” the statement continued.

On Facebook, community members living near the retirement village had expressed concern after seeing plumes of smoke bellowing from the retirement village.

While the cause of the fire has not immediately been confirmed, it was believed to have been triggered by a faulty gas heater.

By Africafrique and Naledi Shange

